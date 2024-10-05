Bryce Dallas Howard’s ‘shouting’ happy birthday for husband Seth Gabel

Bryce Dallas Howard wishes husband Seth Gabel 44th birthday

Bryce Dallas Howard’s “shouting” the wish for husband Seth Gabel on his birthday.



The Jurassic World star took to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 4 to wish Gabel on his 44th birthday with a heartfelt post, featuring a close-up, heartwarming selfie of the couple.

"*shouting from the rooftops* I love you Seth! Happy Birthday Handsome," Howard wrote in the caption of the post, in which she can be seen planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek.

Bryce Dallas Howard, daughter of renowned filmmaker Ron Howard, and actor Seth Gabel, known for his roles in Sex and the City, Salem, Big Sky, and American Horror Story, have been together since they first crossed paths at New York University in 2001.

The couple, who share two children—16-year-old son Theo and 11-year-old daughter Beatrice—celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary this past June.

Reflecting on the milestone, they shared a heartfelt Instagram post that read, “Married 18 years ago today,” along with a charming selfie taken in the picturesque Jardin du Luxembourg in Paris.

The couple got married in a Greenwich, Conn. wedding in 2006.