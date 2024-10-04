Mother of Princess Beatrice's stepson shares important message

Edoardo married Princess Beatrice, 36, in 2020

The mother of Princess Beatrice's stepson has shared an important message about cancer awareness.

Dara Huang, who was in a relationship with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi from 2015 to 2018, took to social media to highlight a crucial message regarding breast cancer.

In a statement, she wrote: "A huge reminder to get your breast examined this month for breast cancer awareness.

"My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and it’s something that we just don’t think will happen to us so we can remind a few people to just get it done, including a Pap smear, we might be able to save lives!

"So happy to donate my house, @daramaison, to @pinkribbonfoundation to host a beautiful artwork of @laurastowersart which is still on sale in proceeds go to research in breast cancer!"

Dara Huang, who shares an eight-year-old son, Christopher Woolf (nicknamed Wolfie), with her former partner Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, recently delivered an important message about breast cancer on social media.

Edoardo married Princess Beatrice, 36, in 2020 in a ceremony at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sienna Elizabeth, on September 18, 2021.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their second child together.



The Palace stated: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce they are expecting their second child in early spring, a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three."

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."