Victoria's son Romeo Beckham marks debut at Paris Fashion week

David, Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham marks debut in Paris Fashion week

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s middle son Romeo Beckham has garnered all the attention of fans at the Paris Fashion Week.

The 22-year-old former footballer hit the runway on September 30 as he walked for Balenciaga, turning heads with his stylish appearance at the star-studded event.

Romeo looked stunning as he opted a blue polo shirt along with baggy jeans for the show. He completed his look with a chunky pair of sunglasses.



The footballer-turned-model shared the photo on his Instagram account, which left the internet frenzy.

Fans didn't leave it long to point out that the young model looks just like his footballer dad did at that age.

One fan commented, "Like father like son,"

"Looking good, so like Dad," another fan chimed in.

Romeo’s proud father, has also joined his fans and began praising son for acing his modeling skills.

David wrote, “Proud of you mate well done.”

It is important to mention, the former Spice Girl has recently stolen the spotlight at the Paris Fashion show with her spectacular Spring/Summer 2025 collection.



David and Victoria, who tied the knot in 1999, shared for children - Brooklyn Beckham, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz Beckham, 19, and Harper Beckham, 12.