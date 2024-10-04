Prince Harry makes emotional appeal amid King Charles cancer battle

Prince Harry issued an emotional statement during his father, King Charles, ongoing battle with cancer.

The Duke of Sussex made a special request to the world leaders during his solo trip to Johannesburg, South Africa.

Harry, who represented the HIV charity Sentebale on his latest trip, emphasised listening to the young voices which helps "close the digital divide."

During a panel discussion with stakeholders, business leaders and strategic partners at Johannesburg, Harry said, "I’ve made it one of my life’s missions to create a platform for young voices, and we have seen time and time again that young voices when they are listened to, have the solutions."

He added, "Universal access is important, but can we please make it safer for people, especially the Global South, so we don’t have the same problems as in the Global North."

"Access is a double-edged sword; and for us as a society and people in positions of power and authority, I see no excuse for why we can’t change this double-edged sword into something that is beneficial to the entire world," the former working royal further said.

It is important to note that Harry's heartfelt plea came amid the monarch's health woes.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace left the world in shock with the heartbreaking revelation of King Charles's cancer in February 2024. Since then, the King of England has been undergoing treatment for his undisclosed form of cancer.