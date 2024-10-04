Eminem drops 'major' family update in new music video

Eminem reveals daughter's pregnancy in intimate music video

Eminem has revealed his daughter’s pregnancy in an intimate music video shortly after releasing his new album The Death of Slim Shady on July 12.

The rapper dropped an emotional music video for his track Temporary on Thursday, October 3, offering an insight into his daughter Hailie Jade’s motherhood with her husband Evan McClintock.

In the video, Jade hands the ‘proud’ grandpa-to-be a blue football jersey that read ‘Grandpa and the number 1’ alongside an ultrasound image.

As soon as his daughter shared the big news, the rapper welled up emotionally.

The influencer and podcaster first crossed paths with McClintock at Michigan State University in 2016, and later tied the knot in February last year.

Sharing a photo of her now-husband down on one knee alongside a photo of her engagement ring, she wrote in the caption, "Casual weekend recap 2.4.23 I love you @evanmcclintock11”

His daughter announced their marriage in another post on Instagram with a caption that read, "Waking up a wife this week. We couldn't have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration.”

Eminem is the father of Hailie Jade Mathers, born in 1995, his only biological child with ex-wife Kim Mathers.