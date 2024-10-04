Tom Selleck will ‘miss’ Blue Bloods: ‘Family’

Tom Selleck will 'miss' the Blue Bloods family

Tom Selleck admitted that he will “miss” Blue Bloods after the series’ end this fall.



Blue Bloods aired on CBS for over a decade, premiering in 2010 and running for 14 successful seasons.

When asked in an interview with Tv Insider what he will miss the most about the show, the actor answered, “The actors. The family of actors is as close as the Reagan family and the characters that they play.”

“There’s isn’t a single one of them who didn’t want to come back. Most shows don’t end that way — there’s petty jealousy and all sorts of things– and we seemed to overcome that. It’s something for everybody to hang their hats on and be proud of,” he added.

Throughout the series’ run, Tom Selleck, who is “frustrated” with CBS’ decision to cancel the show, portrayed the steadfast and honourable Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, the head of the Reagan family and a pillar of the New York City Police Department.

His portrayal of Frank, a character committed to upholding justice while navigating family dynamics, became one of the show’s defining features and resonated deeply with fans.