Amanda Seyfried eyes Sabrina Carpenter to star 'Mamma Mia! 3'

Amanda Seyfried is already on the hunt for her new co-star for Mamma Mia! 3, even though she hasn’t seen the script yet.
In an interview with ABC News, the Oscar nominee hinted that Sabrina Carpenter might be joining the cast of the beloved musical franchise.
Mamma Mia! 3, let’s go baby!" Seyfried, 38, exclaimed, crossing her fingers for good luck. "Everybody says it’s gonna happen. But I mean, I haven’t seen a script."
During the chat, the actress admitted envisioning Carpenter, 25, as her character Sophie’s daughter in the upcoming instalment.
The inspiration came after the Taste chart topper performed the musical’s title track by ABBA at a recent concert at Madison Square Garden.
Despite a 13-year age gap between the Mean Girls alum and Carpenter, the interviewer pointed out that "age is sort of a forgettable construct" in the Mamma Mia! universe.
After all, Cher played Meryl Streep’s mother in the previous film, despite being only three years apart.
"You’re right, actually, [it] doesn’t matter," the All My Children actress mused. "You know what? Old age makeup for me. That’s what it will be… I’m an actor. I’ll do it."
"If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen. It’s fine. I’m a big fan," Seyfried seemed prepared to tackle any challenge as long as the Espresso hitmaker agreed to take on the role.
