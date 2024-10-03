'Ryan's Hope,' 'General Hospital' star Ron Hale dies at 78

'General Hospital' alum Ron Hale died at age 78 on August 27

Ron Hale, the actor celebrated for his roles in Ryan’s Hope and General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 78.

His family announced his death on August 27 through an obituary posted online by a local funeral home, though they did not disclose the cause of death.

According to Variety, Hale, a long-time resident of St. George, S.C., captivated audiences as Roger Coleridge on Ryan’s Hope, appearing in over 900 episodes of the show, which ran from 1975 to 1989.

His remarkable performance earned him Daytime Emmy nominations in both 1979 and 1980.

Hale was also known for his role as Mike Corbin on General Hospital, where he appeared from 1995 to 2010. He reprised this character on the spinoff series Port Charles from 1997 to 2000.

Born Ronald Hale Thigpen, Hale made his onscreen debut in 1968 with an episode of ABC's N.Y.P.D. He later appeared on his first soap opera, CBS's Search for Tomorrow, in 1969.

That same year, he graced Broadway in William Saroyan’s The Time of Your Life.

In addition to his soap opera successes, Hale's extensive career includes appearances in notable productions such as All the President’s Men, Trial by Jury, and Matlock and MacGyver.

Hale is survived by his nieces, Lori and Erin, and nephews, Max and Marc.