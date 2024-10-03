Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner’s romance becomes ‘family’ love

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s romance now involving kids

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s romance seems to be getting “children” official.



The Wonka star is said to have built a bond with Kylie Cosmetics founder’s two children—6-year-old daughter Stormi and 2-year-old son Aire—whom she shares with her ex, Travis Scott.

“He’s involved with her kids and appreciates that they will always be her priority,” an insider told People on Wednesday.

The insider went on to praise the celebrity pair, stating they are “a great couple” and that “everyone loves them together.”

“It’s very serious, but also a fun relationship,” the source shared.

Moreover, Chalamet, 28, and Jenner, 27, have “been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together”, prioritising work over life appropriately.

Jenner and Chalamet were first rumoured to be dating in April 2023, just three months after sources told People that she had ended her five-year relationship with Scott.

The Dune actor and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum kept their relationship low-profile by opting for quiet taco dates and spending time together at each other’s homes.