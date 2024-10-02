Andrew Garfield reveals why he is hesitant to become a father

Andrew Garfield not interested to become a dad after turning 40: Here's why

Andrew Garfield has recently revealed he is hesitant to become a father after turning 40 a year ago.



Speaking to Esquire magazine, Andrew, who is currently playing a role of a father in We Live in Time movie, said, “I'm already a tired guy. I don't want to be a tired dad in real life.”

Reflecting on parenthood, the Breathe actor believed, “Bringing a baby into the world is a huge deal, and shouldn't be taken lightly by anyone.”

However, Andrew noted that bringing “new life into the context of my life, there's a heavy burden there”.

Earlier in a 2022 GQ interview, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor explained he was in a different place in life as he turned 40.

“The good news is, all my high school friends, we're all celebrating [turning 40] together. But it's interesting – I always thought I would be the first to have kids and settle down, and they're all shacked up and a couple of kids deep, for the most part,” he mentioned.

The Under the Banner of Heaven actor pointed out, “It's more about accepting a different path than what was kind of expected of me from birth, like 'By this time you will have done this, and you will have at least one child,' that kind of thing.”

“I think I have some guilt around that… Obviously it's easier for me as a man,” he admitted.

Meanwhile, Andrew added, “Life is in charge. We'll see what happens.”