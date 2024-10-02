Kylie Jenner teases 'fairytale night' amid romance rumours

Kylie Jenner wows fans with dreamy look at Coperni Fashion Show

Kylie Jenner is offering an inside glimpse of her ‘fairytale night’ at Coperni Fashion Show at Disneyland Paris.

The 27-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram on Wednesday, October 2, to share behind-the-scenes footage of her runway debut.

Expressing her gratitude to the people who let her experience the most ‘dreamy’ night of her life as she wrote in the caption, “ONCE UPON A TIME ... thank you @sebastienmeyer & @arnaud_vaillant i can’t even express how grateful I am to you two and this fairytale night I will never forget. Felt like a real-life princess”

The 27-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder was spotted donning a stunning black strapless gown with a full sweeping skirt, which she paired with pink eyeshadow and a nude matt lip.

The Kardashians star stole the show with her mind-blowing fashion preference, prompting fans to leave heartfelt messages for the mom-of-two.

One fan commented, “She actually has better walk than actual MODELS!!!!”

Another chimed in, adding, “She actually has better walk than actual MODELS!!!!”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, “I CAN’T YOU’RE SO PERFECT ITS INSANE”

In addition, her mother Kris Jenner couldn't help but beam with pride over her daughter's demeanor as she shared Kylie's runway moment on her social media.

She wrote, "My beautiful princess!!!!! @kyliejenner closing the Coperni show at Disneyland Paris tonight! @coperni”