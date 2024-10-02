Prince Harry spotted at William and Kate Middleton's home

Prince Harry spotted in William and Kat Middleton's home

Royal fans are in shock after witnessing Prince Harry's presence in Prince William and Kate Middleton's home in behind-the-scenes royal video.

Eagle-eyed royal fans have spotted the Duke of Sussex in William's home, despite the brothers no longer being close.

Harry and William's well-wishers celebrated the pleasant surprise when they spotted a tender homage to the Duke in a casual capture from future King William's home amidst celebrations for King Charles' milestone.



In a moment caught on camera, Charlotte is seen running through the Kensington Palace lounge. In the background, a piano can be seen with a number of photos displayed on the top - and one of them caught the attention of viewers.



The black and white picture features William and his younger brother Harry sharing an embrace with their beloved mother, Princess Diana.

The revelation of this went viral on TikTok, sparking reactions from fans , with some hoping for a reunion between the two brothers. The image resurfaced amid Harry's latest trip to the UK

Sharing her thought on Harry-and William's relationship, royal author Ingrid Seward told the Mirror: "William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily. His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed."

