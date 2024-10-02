Prince William shares exciting update after Prince Harry's emotional plea

Prince William has shared new details about his admirable project after his younger brother Prince Harry made an emotional plea to people during his solo trip to South Africa.



Sharing adorable photos about his project on the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts, future King William wrote: "There are just five weeks to go until we’re in Cape Town for the fourth annual @earthshotprize!"

William added: "Here are five of our favourite moments from years gone by…



1. Launching The Earthshot Prize with the legendary Sir David Attenborough

2. Earthshot 2022 in Boston and taking over the home of the @Celtics

3. Joining @SortedFood to hand out their extra special Earthshot Burger

4. Bringing together inspiring voices as part of Earthshot+ in Singapore last year

5. Seeing our groundbreaking 2023 Finalists take over Piccadilly Circus during London Climate Action Week."

Theheir to the throne went on sharing his feelings about the event, saying: "And not to mention the incredible impact that our 45 alumni are already having on the planet!"

He concluded:"Can’t wait to be in South Africa this November #EarthshotCapeTown."

The post comes after Prince Harry begged people to 'start listening' as he opens up on Lesotho trip without his wife Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex is currently in Lesotho for his first trip to Southern Africa in five years. He reunited with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, with whom he co-founded his charity Sentebale.