Hailey Bieber pays heartfelt tribute to son with new photos

Hailey Bieber paid a heartfelt tribute to her newly born son after celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary with her husband Justin Bieber.

At the beginning of October, the model shared a series of sweet images on her social media account, showcasing her life after embracing motherhood.

Now, the model-turned-businesswoman once again took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of images, flaunting her stunning necklace which featured her son Jack Blue Bieber's initials engraved on it.

In the first image, the Rhode founder dropped a closeup shot of her new sparkly pendant.

The 27-year-old model penned a heartfelt caption, "It’s October and I’m someone’s Mom."

Moreover, Hailey shared multiple mirror selfies showcasing her stunning necklace, leaving her fans in awe.

One fan praised the beauty mogul in the comments section and wrote, "The best momma."

"Someone’s mom, wow," another fan chimed in.

It is worth mentioning that Hailey and Bieber marked five years of marriage on September 30.

Notably, the lovebirds welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in August this year.