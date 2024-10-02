'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' promotional producer Kalen Gorman dies at 59

Kalen Gorman died at age 59

Kalen Gorman, a prominent figure behind popular shows like Bones, The Mindy Project, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has passed away at the age of 59.

She succumbed to breast cancer after a brave battle, her publicist confirmed to Variety on Tuesday, October 1.

The late TV producer was renowned for her behind-the-scenes work on Ryan Murphy’s Glee, where her engaging videos garnered millions of views on YouTube, making her a favourite among fans.

During her tenure at Fox, she collaborated on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Bones and The Mindy Project. In addition, she contributed to numerous other productions, including Showtime's Homeland.

Originally from Toronto and raised in Los Angeles, Gorman held positions as a segment producer at E! Entertainment and Access Hollywood and co-created VH1's You Rock With… while also executive producing the Facebook show Ladies First With Grace Helbig.

The longtime TV producer’s extensive portfolio included executive production and direction for Snapchat series such as Keepin’ It Real With Keke Palmer, Step by Step With Matt Steffanina, and Worst Firsts With Brittany Furlan.

Gorman was predeceased by her brother, animation writer Alexx Van Dyne, who died in May 2023 at the age of 61.