Naomi Campbell breaks silence on Rihanna’s feud speculations

Naomi Campbell addresses rift speculations with Rihanna

Naomi Campbell has recently broken her silence on feud speculations with Rihanna after Alaïa show earlier in September.



While addressing the rumours, Naomi spoke to The New York Times and said, “I'm not about to let the world pitch two Black women against each other.”

“We are two women with two children, mothers,” stated the 54-year-old.

Last month, Naomi and celebrity stylist Law Roach took part in the demure trend created by TikToker Jools Lebron during Alaïa show at New York Fashion Week.

In a video posted on Instagram, Law said, “We don’t go to the shows like other girls. We don’t come with our tatas out or our chichis out. Very demure.”

“Very mindful. It's not about showing yourself. It's about showing the clothes,” replied the supermodel in the clip.

Rihanna reportedly made headlines on social media after she was seen walking past Law and Naomi before the show to meet former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enniful.

However, Law set the record straight as he shared his thoughts in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter on September 15.

“What's so funny to me is that, in this universe of the internet and social media that y'all live in, y'all are always thinking something has to be something,” he wrote.

Law mentioned, “Something ain't always something. Sometimes something is just nothing. So, stop trying to make nothing into something. You know what? Y'all need to get some business.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that fans witnessed a rift between Rihanna and Naomi. The duo unfollowed each other on Instagram in 2017.