Britney Spears reveals 'terrifying' experience amid ongoing mental health woes

Britney Spears gets candid about terrifying fireplace incident

Britney Spears is getting candid about the terrifying fireplace incident, which occurred in her bedroom.

The Toxic hitmaker took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her ‘burned’ eyebrows and eyelashes after she claimed that she tried to turn on the fireplace in her bedroom, which ended up ‘blowing’ in her face.

Recalling the mishap in a clip, Britney laughingly added, "Six months ago something happened that was really, really dangerous. I was in my room and I turned the fire on and all of a sudden it blew up in my face."

She went on to explain, "I just threw the whole thing in there and it literally blew into my face and it took all my eyelashes off, my eyebrows.”

The 42-year-old previously garnered attention for sharing explicit dance videos on her social media handle, sparking concern among her fans.

Critics have raised questions over the singer’s mental health in the past few months following her divorce from US model Sam Asghari.

The former celebrity couple tied the knot back in June 2022 after dating for five years.