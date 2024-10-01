Angelina Jolie throws shade at Brad Pitt during New York Film Festival

Angelina Jolie has seemingly thrown shade at her ex-husband Brad Pitt as she signed posters of their iconic series Mr. & Mrs. Smith at the 2024 New York Film Festival.

On September 30, Jolie completely ignored the Fight Club actor’s face on a TV series flyer during the autograph session.

Pitt’s ex-wife appeared to avoid eye contact with his image while signing her name next to her own face on the banner.

According to Page Six, the Maleficent alum attended the star-studded night to promote her forthcoming biopic movie, Maria.

The 49-year-old actress was accompanied by her three children including Maddox, 23, Pax, 20 and Zahara, 19 for the show.

For the event, Jolie donned a black coat over a long silk dress which she styled with nude heels and black aviator sunglasses.

For the unversed, Jolie and Pitt co-starred in an Action/Comedy series, the same year when Pitt finalized his separation from actress Jennifer Aniston.

Moreover, the former power couple tied the knot in 2014 and parted ways back in 2019.

The now exes share six children including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, 18, Vivienne, 16 and Knox, 16.

It is important to mention that the duo have been engaged in a prolonged legal dispute since they separated.