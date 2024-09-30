King Charles pays tribute to key royal upon Prince Harry’s UK return

King Charles reminisced fond memories of a royal figure close to his heart upon Prince Harry’s return to the UK.

On September 29, the monarch marked the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament with a significant speech on Sunday, September 29.

Notably, the cancer-stricken monarch opened up about his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s most cherished times at Balmoral.

He shared that the late monarch "chose Balmoral as her final resting place" because of her love for this scenic and peaceful environment.

He said, "My late mother especially treasured the time spent at Balmoral, and it was there, in the most beloved of places, where she chose to spend her final days."

Moreover, Charles revealed that he and his family find Scotland a "uniquely special place" from the bottom of their hearts.

It is important to mention that the monarch shared this delightful message for the late Queen amid the Duke of Sussex's arrival to his homeland.

For the unversed, the former working royal will mark his attendance at the national 2024 WellChild Awards today, September 30, 2024.

