Kanye West sparks confusion with mysterious image tied to 'Donda 2'

Kanye West’s new album fuels fan theories.

Kanye West has left fans puzzled once again after sharing a cryptic new image that seems to link back to both his Donda 2 and unreleased Yandhi albums—just a day after unveiling his new project, Bully.

Over the weekend, the 47-year-old rapper, now known as Ye, announced his upcoming album and premiered a new track during a live show at Wuyuan River Stadium in Haikou, China.

On Monday morning, Ye took to Instagram to post an image that eagle-eyed fans quickly recognized as the stage used during his album debut back in 2022.

At the time, Kanye livestreamed his 'Donda Experience Performance' at Miami's LoanDepot Park.

However, in a striking twist, the stage now appears painted black, possibly teasing the artwork for his latest project, Bully.

Fans immediately drew connections online, with one account on X (formerly Twitter) posting side-by-side images of the stages and exclaiming, "Holy s**t! Donda 2 Yandhi stage (Updated Stage from Today)."

In response to fans’ bewilderment, one user clarified, "Nothing major, they just painted the stage black for the new LP."

Yet, over on Reddit, another fan was quick to draw parallels between Kanye West's latest post and the stage used during his 2018 Yandhi album debut.

The image not only resembles the stage from that era but also bears striking similarities to the original artwork for it, an album slated for release in September 2018 but ultimately shelved.