Barbra Streisand honours ‘A Star is Born’ co-star Kris Kristofferson

Barbra Streisand looked back fondly on her bond with late legend Kris Kristofferson

Barbra Streisand has penned a touching tribute to her A Star is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson, who passed away on Saturday, September 28.

On Sunday, September 29, the 82-year-old actress took to Instagram to honour the late legend, reminiscing what led her to star alongside him in the 1976 film.

"The first time I saw Kris perform at the Troubadour club in L.A., I knew he was something special," she wrote in the post. "Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born."

In her heartfelt message, Streisand recalled their duet of Evergreen, the love theme she wrote for the film.

She also fondly remembered performing their duet Lost Inside of You with Kristofferson in 2019 at London’s Hyde Park.

"He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause," she continued. "It was a joy to see him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved."

Streisand concluded her tribute by extending her condolences to Kristofferson’s wife, Lisa.

The country artist died at the age of 88, surrounded by family at his home in Maui, Hawaii. While his family confirmed his passing, no cause of death has been disclosed.