Prince Harry gets sweet welcome from WellChild as he arrives in UK

Prince Harry, who is a special guest for the WellChild Awards, on Monday received a warm welcome from the charity as he returned to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been a patron of the charity for the past 16 years, was given shoutout as the main event is set to take place in the evening.

“Today is the day of the #WellChildAwards, in association with @GSK,” the social media post by the charity read, accompanied by a video of the winners. “We are very excited to welcome our winners and guests later!”

Previously, in a statement issued by King Charles’ younger son revealed that the charity is one of the few causes he has kept since stepping back from his role as a full-working member of the royal family in January 2020.

He told People Magazine that he is “honoured” to celebrate the “remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs.”

Prince Harry continued, “These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognize such extraordinary individuals.”

At the time, the spokesperson for Prince Harry could not confirm any more engagements which the royal may attend to during his stay in the UK.