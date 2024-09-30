Angelina Jolie brings star power to ‘Maria’ premiere along with her kids

Angelina Jolie makes 'Maria' premiere a family affair with thee kids

Angelina Jolie turned the premiere of her latest film into a family event by bringing three of her six children along.



On Sunday, September 29, the Oscar-winning actress walked the red carpet at the Maria premiere during the New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, accompanied by Zahara, Pax, and Maddox.

Jolie looked angelic in a white, sleeveless V-neck gown, twinning with her 19-year-old daughter, who wore a stunning white silk full-length dress.

Pax, 20, was sharp in a grey suit with a matching tie and white shirt, while the eldest son was clad in a classic black suit, also paired with a matching tie and white shirt.

Angelina Jolie with Zahara, Pax, and Maddox at the 'Maria' premier

Before the premiere, Jolie, 49, was ecstatic with the positive reviews and standing ovations Maria garnered at the Venice Film Festival, where she was visibly emotional, as well as at the Telluride Film Festival.

The biopic, in which she portrays the late opera singer Maria Callas, is set to hit theatres on November 27 and will debut on Netflix on December 11.

In addition to Zahara, Pax, and Maddox, Jolie is also the mother of twins son Knox Léon and daughter Vivienne, 16, as well as 18-year-old daughter Shiloh.