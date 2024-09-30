Taylor Swift fans note concerning detail in Travis Kelce relationship

Taylor Swift skips Travis Kelce’s second game in a row as he faces criticism

Taylor Swift, who is set to get back on stage for Eras Tour, skipped boyfriend Travis Kelce’s second game in a row this season.



The Anti-Hero hitmaker missed Kansas City Chiefs play against Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, in L.A, which left many fans disappointed once again.

The 14-time Grammy winner has been a regular presence at her beau's game last season. While popstar missed few games previously, given she was in the thick of her tour, fans pointed out concerning detail behind Swift's no-show.

Breakup rumours between the couple began circulating earlier this month when a shocking break-up contract emerged citing September 28th as the split date.

However, the athlete’s reps dubbed it as "false."



Although, Swift was also not present for Kelce’s premiere of his acting debut Grotesquerie.

A fan on Instagram wrote under the sportsman's post, "well, anybody notice how taylor and travis havent been seen together after sep 28? (the breakup date on documents) no? just me?"

While Kelce has not spoken about the rift rumours, he discussed the recent criticism for his lacklustre performance this season, in Wednesday’s episode of his podcast New Heights. “We’re finding ways to win games, but we’re not playing our best football,” he said.

“Everybody can clean it up,” he continued, admitting that he dropped a pass during a “crucial” moment last weekend.

However, Kelce claimed that he is doing his best to “help the team out” in every way possible and is hopeful to showcase better performance as the season progresses.

The Fortnight songstress has not commented on the ongoing speculations.