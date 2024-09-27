King Charles takes meaningful decision days before Prince Harry UK trip

King Charles won the hearts of royal fans with a heartfelt gesture ahead of his son Prince Harry's return to the UK.

The monarch has been lauded for his sincere support to Macmillan Coffee Morning which is an "annual fundraising event run by Macmillan Cancer Support where people across the UK host and attend Coffee Mornings in aid of Macmillan."

On September 27, the royal family and the charitable initiative made a joint post on Instagram, revealing that the foundation "reached and supported" 2.3 cancer-stricken million people.

The statement reads, "Today is #MacmillanCoffeeMorning and we’re incredibly proud of His Majesty The King’s continued patronage for Macmillan Cancer."

"Last year the charity reached and supported 2.3 million people affected by cancer, which is only possible thanks to the support they received from volunteers and supporters across the country - including everyone taking part in a Macmillan Coffee Morning today."

It is important to note that the monarch himself was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and he is currently undergoing treatment.

Notably, King Charles's decision to support the charitable organisation came amid his estranged son's return to his homeland.