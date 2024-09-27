Ellen DeGeneres opens up about her health conditions in Netflix comedy special

Ellen DeGeneres reflects on her health conditions in For Your Approval

Ellen DeGeneres has recently opened up about her health conditions in her new Netflix comedy special, For Your Approval.



“I may have obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) because a therapist said so and I said, ‘Yes I am very organized,’ because I thought that was the O,” said the former TV host.

Ellen revealed, “I didn't know what OCD was. I raised in a religion, Christian Science, that doesn't acknowledge diseases or disorders.”

“So, when I was growing up, nobody talked about anything,” noted The Ellen DeGeneres Show host.

Ellen mentioned, “There was no discussion of anything. I look back now and I realize my dad for sure had OCD.”

He would check the doorknob 15 times before we'd leave, he'd check the faucet 15 times, he would unplug all the appliances before we left the house because lightning could strike and it could catch fire,” explained the 66-year-old.

Ellen continued, “They say it could be hereditary.”

Reflecting on her health issues, Ellen pointed out, “It’s funny, I never thought of myself as obsessive. I think of myself as careful and everyone else careless and out of control.'

Ellen also explained she struggled to prevent herself from getting distracted.

“My ADD (sic) makes it really hard to sit down and focus on anything at all,” noted the comedian.

Ellen further said, “I mean, do you know how hard it was for me to put this together? Of course you don't. Why would I ask that question? It's hard for me to focus.”

“So, I have ADD (sic), I have OCD, I'm losing my memory. But I think I'm well-adjusted because I obsess on things, but I don't have the attention span to stick with it, and I quickly forget what I was obsessing about in the first place,” added the Mr. Wrong actress.