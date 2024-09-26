Victoria Beckham appears strained leaving Paris hotel ahead of Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham seen on edge before major Paris runway event.

Victoria Beckham appeared visibly stressed as she left her Paris hotel ahead of her much-anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 show at Fashion Week.

The former Spice Girl arrived in the city earlier in the week, preparing for her big moment at Ready To Wear week, set for Friday.

On Thursday, the mounting pressure seemed to show, with Victoria sporting a tense expression as she stepped into a taxi.

Despite the apparent stress, the fashion designer remained chic.

Phone in hand, she balanced the pressures of Fashion Week with her signature polished style.

On Wednesday, Victoria shared a heartwarming moment with long-time friend Eva Longoria during a fitting ahead of her highly anticipated Friday show.

The close pals were seen embracing in a sweet photo taken in front of a Victoria Beckham campaign poster.

She excitedly captioned the snap, "Someone special just arrived for her fitting. Love you @evalongoria."

Victoria wasn’t the only one with support in Paris — her sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, were also there to cheer on their mum.

Brooklyn was spotted alongside his wife Nicola Peltz both looking stylish as ever.

Brooklyn opted for grey trousers, a black long-sleeve T-shirt, and a matching cap, while the couple joined the family in celebrating Victoria's fashion journey ahead of her epic Spring/Summer 2025 collection debut.