Jean Smart struggles to shine in 'SNL' 50th season premiere promo

Jean Smart is set to host 50th season premiere of 'Saturday Night Live'

Jean Smart made a valiant effort to steal the spotlight in the promo for Saturday Night Live's 50th season premiere. However, she failed.

On Wednesday, September 25, the Hacks star began the promo by reflecting on "50 years of hosts, 50 years of laughs, 50 years of memories."

Her words were accompanied by clips from early seasons of the show, featuring iconic stars like Eddie Murphy and Steve Martin.

As the trailer unfolds, Smart, who will host the season premiere this Saturday, quips, "You’re actually going to show a clip from every season to cut me off?"

Her sentences grow more fragmented as flashbacks interrupt her mid-sentence and even mid-word.

"Can we make this a little bit more about me?" she asks. Just as she was about to mention her debut gig on SNL, the scene abruptly cuts to reveal that musical guest Jelly Roll will join her.

Fans expressed excitement upon seeing Smart in the promo, and the anticipation was palpable.

"Ah, I can’t wait for Jean to host; it’s going to be so funny!" one fan commented.

"I swear, this season premiere is gonna be the most EPIC EVENT to EVER OCCUR in the HISTORY OF TELEVISION!!!" another exclaimed.

Additionally, on September 28, both Smart and Jelly Roll will be making their debuts on the NBC comedy sketch.