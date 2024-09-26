50 Cent joins hands with Netflix for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gets documentary on Netflix by 50 Cent

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs getting a documentary on Netflix, courtesy of 50 Cent.



Netflix revealed a partnership with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson to develop a documentary series on Sean "Diddy" Combs that will address the music mogul's recent charges, which include sex trafficking and racketeering, as well as multiple allegations of sexual assault and violent abusive behaviour.

As Deadline earlier reported, Jackson stated in May that Netflix had "won the bidding rights" for the film.

Netflix confirmed that it funded the project early this year. Production is currently ongoing, and the launch date for the series has yet to be announced.

The series will be directed by Alexandra Stapleton and executively produced by her "House of Nonfiction" production company. Jackson will serve as the executive producer through his G-Unit Film & Television.

“This is a story with significant human impact,” the rapper said in a joint statement with Stapleton.

“It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far. We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives.

While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’s story is not the full story of hip hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”