Princess Beatrice’s husband shares stunning playroom design for children

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, husband of Princess Beatrice, has unveiled an incredible children's playroom in his new property.

As the founder and CEO of Banda Property, a company focused on luxury home development and interior design, Edoardo showcased this latest project on his Instagram.

The enchanting space boasts arched wardrobes and soft, sheer curtains, creating a calming atmosphere.

The photograph reveals a charming elephant rocking horse and a realistic baby giraffe stuffed toy. Additionally, the playroom includes a soft play sofa made from movable building blocks.

"Floating colourful balloons as pendants and sconces, with relaxing wallpaper reminiscent of the sky, and a giraffe that evokes cherished memories for the homeowners," Edoardo penned in the caption of the post.

The photograph sparked a flurry of responses from fans in the comments.

"This is definitely the most charming kids' room I've ever seen," penned one fan.

Another wrote: "I've never seen anything so well done on a theme… bravo!"

A third fan wrote: "Most enchanting kids’ room I’ve ever seen.

"Elegant yet sparks the imagination."

Edoardo, who shares a three-year-old daughter named Sienna with Princess Beatrice, also has an eight-year-old son, Wolfie, from his previous relationship with ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

Edoardo and Beatrice are known for their privacy and have yet to reveal any photos of the interior of their private farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

The couple purchased the property in 2021 for around £3.5 million. The expansive home, set in the Oxfordshire countryside, is ideal for their young, blended family.

It features six bedrooms and several reception rooms, and the couple has renovated it to include a guest house converted from a separate outhouse.