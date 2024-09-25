Adam Brody exposes 'humility' in 10-year marriage to Leighton Meester

Adam Brody gets candid about his marriage to Leighton Meester

Adam Brody is getting candid about his relationship with Leighton Meester as he reveals the secret to his 10-year marriage to the actress.

During his regal appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna on Tuesday, September 24, the O.C. alum opened up about his marriage to the Gossip Girl alum.

The 44-year-old, who appeared to promote his new Netflix series, Nobody Wants This, discussed the romcom, which costars Kristen Bell, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager.

In response to Hoda’s question “What’s the magic of your relationship,” after pointing out that the couple has been married for 10 years now, Brody stressed the importance of choosing someone who has the qualities of a good partner.

He answered with a smile, “Oh, pick someone good. Be lucky and be in love with someone who’s great and then just kind of listen to them.”

To which Bush Hager replied, “I love that.”

Meanwhile, Meester’s beloved husband went on to add, “If you’re with someone great, you’re on third base.

“Not that it doesn’t take sacrifice and humility and you have to grow together and you have to be willing to grow, because you’re not going to be able to stay 100 percent right where you are. But if you’re with someone wonderful, I think you’re on third base.”

The celebrity couple exchanged vows in 2014 and have since grown their family with two adorable children.

On professional front, Brody is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Netflix series, which is slated to premiere on Thursday, September 26.