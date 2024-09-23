Oasis lead Liam Gallagher shuts down fans after backlash on solo set

Liam Gallagher responded to hate comments after solo performance in Wembley

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher took to stage for a solo performance on Sunday, ahead of the much-anticipated band reunion next year.

The rocker became target of harsh criticism on his brief set, which he did before Anthony Joshua versus Daniel Dubois boxing match.

His performance included the songs Rock ‘N’ Roll Star, Supersonic, and Cigarettes And Alcohol, but many Oasis fans were not happy.

One fan wrote on X, "Kind of glad I missed out on oasis tickets bc Liam sounds a bit sh---[sic].” Another chimed in, "Missing out on oasis tickets was a blessing that’s painful."

However, Liam did not let the bashing slide.

In response to the negative comments, he wrote, "Exactly what do they think this is a f---ing pop concert soft c---s can’t handle the punk rock vibes."

"F--K THEM P---Y HOSE," Liam replied to a tweet that read, "Liam you sounded f---ing BIBLICAL last night, people’s attitudes towards you STINKS - Live Forever."

When another fan asked Liam what he thought of those "complaining how you sounded yesterday", Liam simply stated: "F--K THEM SP--KBUBBLES."

On fans threatening to sell their Oasis tour tickets at reselling websites, Liam said, "if you do have tickets you wanna get rid of I'll gladly take them off your hands we don't want the likes of you at our concerts next year any way [sic]."

Liam's brother Noel Gallagher has not commented on about the situation yet.