Rylan Clark reveals Spice Girls star behind his 'sudden' dismissal

Ryan Clark gets candid about his surprise dismissal involving Spice Girls star

Rylan Clark is making a surprising admission about his interaction wit the Spice Girls star.

The 35-year-old TV presenter, who works as a Radio 2 DJ, revealed that he was nearly 'sacked' from his first role as a hair colourist after insisting on getting an autograph from Geri Halliwell.

Rylan opened up to Patrick Kielty as he recounted an instance from the past, "On one of my first ever jobs as a trainee, Geri walks in and I was like `I can't breathe! ' and she was having her hair done and I brought her a coffee and said `I'm so sorry, can I have your autograph? ' and she was like, `absolutely! ' Loveliest woman ever."

The English broadcaster revealed that this gesture cost him his job, leading to his immediate dismissal.

He laughingly added, "She signed her autograph and left, didn't complain or anything, but my manager was an a******* and he sacked me on the spot, saying you never ask a client for their autograph."

Pointing towards the camera, Rylan concluded the conversation on a high note, "Anyway, he sacked me and fast forward to now and Geri is one of my good friends and I have sleepovers at her house so f*** you! ".

On professional front, the media personality rose to fame after appearing on the X Factor in 2012 and subsequently starred in Celebrity Big Brother later.