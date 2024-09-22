Bella Hadid celebrates niece Khai's birthday with sweet tribute

Bella Hadid showered her niece Khai with love on her 4th birthday, praising Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's co-parenting.

Sharing photos of Khai on Instagram Stories, Bella wrote, "Auntie loves you more than all the birds in the sky and all of the sand on the beaches."

She added, "@gigihadid x @zayn my favorite collab thank you from the bottom of my [heart emoji]."

Bella called Khai the "best girl," sharing pictures of her visiting a stable, petting a horse, and painting an equine figurine:

"Horse girl, artist. Daughter of the year."

Gigi Hadid also celebrated Khai's birthday with a tribute, noting, "She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible- will be in the water from dawn til dusk."

Gigi shared photos from Khai's Baby Yoda-themed birthday party.

"Khai- it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life- you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways."