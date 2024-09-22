Bella Hadid celebrates niece Khai's birthday with sweet tribute

Bella Hadid showered her niece Khai with love on her 4th birthday, praising Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's co-parenting.
Sharing photos of Khai on Instagram Stories, Bella wrote, "Auntie loves you more than all the birds in the sky and all of the sand on the beaches."
She added, "@gigihadid x @zayn my favorite collab thank you from the bottom of my [heart emoji]."
Bella called Khai the "best girl," sharing pictures of her visiting a stable, petting a horse, and painting an equine figurine:
"Horse girl, artist. Daughter of the year."
Gigi Hadid also celebrated Khai's birthday with a tribute, noting, "She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible- will be in the water from dawn til dusk."
Gigi shared photos from Khai's Baby Yoda-themed birthday party.
"Khai- it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life- you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways."
Lizzo breaks silence over shocking allegations after weight loss transformation
Janet Jackson calls marriages her 'greatest disappointment'
Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's high school pal reveals 'exciting' truth about Hollywood duo
Princess Kate takes a sigh of relief as she receives good news following her cancer recovery
Jin teases to star one BTS bandmate in the upcoming episode of 'Run Jin'
Keith Urban praises Taylor Swift's resilience amid career challenges