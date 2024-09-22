Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani gush over each other with new names

Dua Lipa and Gwen Stefani performed at the 2024 iHeart Radio Festival on Friday night

Dua Lipa and Gwen Stefani have been enjoying a sweet bond over their adorable new names for each other.



On Saturday, September 21, the No Doubt frontwoman took to Instagram to share snapshots of herself posing with Lipa, 29, at the 2024 iHeart Radio Festival, where they both performed the previous night.

"Got to hang with the prettiest girl in the world last night! Love you, Dua [heart icon]," Stefani, 54, captioned a carousel of photos featuring the duo in monochromatic outfits.

While the Purple Irises vocalist regards the Albanian singer as "the prettiest girl in the world," the Levitating hitmaker responded with an effusive comment, saying, "I love youuuuu!! Dream girl!!! [red heart emoji]."

In one of the three pictures, the One Kiss chart topper flashed a wide grin alongside Blake Shelton’s wife and blew a kiss to the camera in another.



Stefani donned a white fringed minidress paired with matching thigh-high boots and a cosy white shrug.

She pulled back her blonde tresses in a sleek ponytail and accessorized with pearl cross necklaces, silver rings, and studs, finishing her look with bold red lips.

Meanwhile, Lipa dazzled in a black top paired with a silver bralette and a matching zip-up skirt.

Her red locks were styled in soft curls, and she opted for minimal jewellery.