Prince Harry receives heartbreaking news as William prepares to rule

Prince Harry receives heartbreaking news as William prepares for throne

Prince Harry, who's gearing up to return to the UK, has received a sad news ahead of his possible reunion with his royal relatives.

The Duke of Sussex, who received 'very happy 40th birthday' messages from King Charles and Prince William on September 15, could face difficult situation during his upcoming trip to the UK.

A royal insider has claimed: "The Prince of Wales is still hurt, and will take time to forget Harry's attacks even though he loves the Duke and wants him to be with him an his family."

"The Duke will have to rebuild his trust with the King and his eldest brother William who's heir to the throne if he really wants to return to the royal fold," the insider added.

"Harry and the Firm may mend their strained relationship in the future, but at present, it seems difficult."

Meanwhile, a separate source told the Mirror: "Much has been said over the fractured nature of the Duke's relationship with his family and much of his own doing. He is open to reconciliation as is the King."



"The King's health, his upcoming autumn tour to Australia and the next chapter of his reign are his main focus, but there is always room to improve relations with his son. Whether other family members follow suit is another matter."



The reconciliation between Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the royal family is a lengthy process.

On the other hand, royal biographer Ingrid Seward suggests there was a significant motive behind these gestures, claiming: "King Charles would have celebrated his son's 40th from a distance. Milestone birthdays are important to the royals. Whatever upsets Harry has caused would have been forgotten for the day.

"Even Prince William wished his brother Happy Birthday even if it was through clenched teeth. He doesn't trust him."