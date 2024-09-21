Victoria Beckham shares sneak peek from her upcoming docuseries

Victoria Beckham shares sneak peek from her upcoming Netflix docuseries

Victoria Beckham has delighted her fans by sharing behind-the-scenes from her upcoming Netflix document series So posh! in a recent social media post.

Taking to Instagram stories, the 50-year-old fashion designer has posted mirror selfies of herself flaunting the set of her forthcoming series.

In the shared pictures, Victoria was seen wearing a customized silk gown which featured her initials on the pocket while being pampered by her stylists.

The former Spice Girl wrote over the image, “Why not it's the weekend."

David Beckham's wife shared another mirror selfie, revealing that she was working on her upcoming project.

According to Daily Mail, the fashionista is currently working on a document series about her fashion brand which will be released on Netflix in the near future.

Previously, Victoria took to her Instagram and recorded a tutorial for her fans and advised them on how to achieve perfect skin.

For the unversed, on August 21 this year Netflix announced that production has begun on a documentary series chronicling the life and career of Victoria.