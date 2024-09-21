'Mean Girls' star reveals 'bittersweet' Regina George memory

Mean Girls star looks back on 'bittersweet' childhood memory

Mean Girls star Georgina Castle is looking back on a bittersweet childhood memory.

During an exclusive interview with Mirror’s Invite Only podcast for a Burn Book inspired Special, the actress revealed that she was asked to leave her school as a youngster because she appeared to look “too much” like Regina George.

Recounting various instances from her primary school, Georgina laughingly added, “I did have a Regina George streak.

“When I was at Primary School - I was about seven or eight - I ran the Kissy Girl Gang. I would run workout sessions for the girls, so we could be super-fast and super fit to catch all the boys. It was regimented.”

The actress, who portrays Regina George in the West End adaptation of Mean Girls, shared that she later moved to a “different” school, which proved to be better for her in terms of growth.

The 31-year-old recalled, "And then the school did suggest that maybe I go somewhere else. They said, 'We think you might be better suited to a bigger environment,' but it was really, 'Just please get out.'

“So I moved to a different school, which I loved, and I didn't cause as much trouble at that school because there was already a Regina.”

For the unversed, Mean Girls, the musical film adaptation, premiered in theaters across the country on January 12, 2024.