Zara Tindall's equestrian success fuels growing calls for royal role

The former Olympic equestrian competed at the Blenheim Palace Horse Trials

Zara Tindall, an accomplished equestrian and daughter of Princess Anne, has been competing at the Blenheim Palace Horse Trials in Oxfordshire.



The event, which kicked off on September 19 and wraps up on Sunday, has seen the 43-year-old Olympic silver medalist excelling in her element, reported GB News.

On Friday, Zara was spotted riding her horse, Classical's Euro Star, dressed in a navy jacket, white jodhpurs, and a riding helmet.

The mother of three, who earned a silver medal with the British Equestrian team at the 2012 London Olympics, has been attending the event for several days.

On September 18, she guided her horse, Class Affair, through a veterinary inspection.

Despite her royal heritage, Zara is not a working member of the Royal Family.

This stems from a decision made by her mother, Princess Anne, who chose not to grant royal titles to her children.

Zara has expressed her appreciation for this decision, telling The Times in 2015, "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided not to use titles, allowing us to grow up and experience things that gave us valuable opportunities."

She echoed this sentiment in 2023 on the Seven: Rob Burrow podcast, saying, "From my perspective, I was fortunate that my mother didn't give us titles, and I really respect her for that. We were lucky to do things our own way."

This decision has enabled Zara to independently pursue her equestrian career and other ventures.

Though not official working royals, Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, have seen their popularity rise in recent years.

According to YouGov polls, Zara consistently ranks as the sixth most popular royal and eighth most popular public figure in the UK, even surpassing Queen Camilla.

This growing popularity has led to calls for the Tindalls to take on a more active role in the Royal Family.

Giles Kenningham, a former head of press at Downing Street, commented, "The Tindalls are highly effective in their roles – they've had their own careers, are financially independent, and conduct themselves well. You won't see them leaving bars in disarray."

Their relatability and independent lifestyle have endeared them to the public, with some viewing them as valuable assets for the monarchy's image.

The Tindalls have achieved significant financial success, with their combined worth reportedly around £30 million.

Zara is estimated to have amassed £15 million through her equestrian career and endorsements.

Mike, a former rugby union player, has diversified his income through television appearances, including on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, as well as brand partnerships.

A former royal aide told The i, "What stands out about Zara Tindall is that she is a successful woman on her own terms. Without that, she wouldn’t have attracted these opportunities. The same applies to Mike Tindall."

Their financial independence from the public purse has been cited as a key factor in their success and popularity.

This self-sufficiency, paired with their down-to-earth nature, has led some to suggest they could be "PR gold dust" for the Royal Family.



