David Beckham reveals special reason behind his new tattoo

David Beckham revealed his latest tattoo, which reflects his new religious beliefs.

According to The Mirror, the former footballer enlisted the help of the renowned Tattoo artist Certified Letter Boy real name Pablo for his latest inking.

On Instagram, the tattoo artist unveiled his latest religious tattoo, a pair of praying hands inked under his knee and shared a picture of it.

The artist extended his appreciation for Beckham and shared, "New tattoo for @davidbeckham, Thank you for the trust, DB."

David began getting tattoos after becoming a father in 1999, with his son Brooklyn's name inked in gothic script on his lower back.

Moreover, the same year he also got a number tattooed on his little finger to mark the year he married his wife, Victoria Beckham. He also has his wife's name tattooed on his right hand.

It is important to mention that Victoria and Beckham tied the knot on July 4, 1999. The couple shares four children, Brooklyn Beckham, 25, Romeo Beckham, 22, Cruz Beckham, 19, and Harper Beckham, 13.