Gigi Hadid shares joyful update from her daughter’s special day

Gigi Hadid shares joyful update from daughter’s special day

Gigi Hadid delighted her fans by sharing a heartfelt video and photos from her daughter Khai Malik’s 4th birthday.

On September 19, the supermodel posted a lovely video on her Instagram stories to wish her daughter a happy birthday.

In the video clip, Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter was seen taking swings at the park for her fourth birthday celebrations.

Hadid wrote a sweet wish over the video, "4 years of YOU, Happy birthday mama's Angel!"

Taking to Instagram, the fashionista has also shared a bunch of images cherishing her memories with her little joy,

The first photo showed little Khai taking a boat ride with her mother.

Moreover, the Guest in Residence founder included a photo of her daughter's rainbow birthday cake and glimpses of the birthday venue.

Khai's mother captioned the post, "Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!! She loves animals [fantastical ones too], music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible- will be in the water from dawn till dusk."

Moreover, she continued her wish by declaring her daughter the greatest joy and pride of her life, and she thanked her for making these four years amazing and liveable for her.

It is important to note that Zayn and Hadid welcomed their daughter in September 2020, despite parting ways in 2021 after being together for seven years. However, now the exes have decided to co-parent their daughter.

On the other hand, Hadid has now been romantically linked with Bradley Cooper since October