Gwen Stefani makes big career move after long hiatus

Gwen Stefani shares exciting new update with fans after seven years break from music

Gwen Stefani left her fans beaming with excitement as she announced her comeback after seven-year long hiatus from music.

The Just a Girl popstar took to Instagram to break her ground-breaking news.

“My fifth studio album, Bouquet, will be in full bloom on November 15th,” she wrote on Wednesday, 18th September.

“Pre-order Bouquet available NOW exclusively on my online store, including a limited edition sky blue vinyl,” Stefani added.

The 54-year-old musician informed that first single off the album would be Somebody Else’s, which drops on Friday, September 20, at midnight ET, on all music outlets.

The announcement carousel flaunted the album art for Bouquet.

The album cover shows the Don’t Speak songstress laying sideways, wearing a brown plaid suit and cowboy hat, as she holds a white rose in her hand.

Stefani’s return announcement comes after she hinted at a special news on social media.

“REMINDERS,” the songstress wrote in the caption of an Instagram video, on September 17.

The video featured a snippet of her song Somebody Else’s playing in the background.

The No Doubt band member also shared the tracklist of her upcoming album, in the carousel. The tracklist included nine solo songs and Stefani’s duet Purple Irises with husband Blake Shelton.

The couple who got married in 2021, released the song featuring in the album, back in May.

Bouquet marks Stefani’s fifth studio album as a solo artist, and her return to the music industry after seven years.