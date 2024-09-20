Florence Pugh soaks up the sun in Turkey with friends

Florence Pugh shares glimpse into idyllic Turkish getaway

Florence Pugh, the 28-year-old Oppenheimer actress, has shared a glimpse into her idyllic Turkish vacation with her closest friends.

On Thursday, September 19, Pugh posted a series of snaps on Instagram, showcasing the group's sun-kissed escapades.

"Glorious. Sunshine. Food. Juice. Sea. Food again," Pugh captioned her Instagram carousel. The photos featured the actress and her six friends enjoying quality time together, from boat rides to beachside breakfasts.

"Quality time with my quality bunch. Love. More food. Ultimate peak laughter. Breakfast leftovers at the beach because I can't leave leftovers," her caption continued.

Pugh also teased new, unreleased music from her friends, listening to it "as the sun goes down."

She concluded, "The most unbelievably delicious week. I'm still full."

The 11-photo carousel offered a sneak peek into Pugh's adventures, filled with smiles, kisses, and an abundance of delicious food.

On her Instagram Stories, Pugh reshared some of the photos, joking, "You ever had paella so good you went crosseyed. Permanently?" She posed for a photo with friends, showcasing a massive serving of paella and three wine glasses.

Prior to her European getaway, Pugh spoke to British Vogue for its October issue.

She discussed the challenges of dealing with unwanted commentary on her appearance.

"It's so hard," Pugh told the publication. "It's really painful to read people being nasty about my confidence or nasty about my weight. It never feels good."