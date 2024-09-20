‘Squid Game' season 2 teaser: Seong Gi-hun aims gun at masked man

Seong Gi-hun is back in 'Squid Game' season 2 with a vengeance vendetta

Netflix has dropped the first teaser for the second season of Squid Game.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant unveiled the first sneak peek at a fan event in Atlanta on Thursday, September 19, concluding its Geeked Week series of announcements.

Netflix’s biggest series, returning on December 26, more than three years after the first instalment became a global sensation in 2021, features Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jae) gearing up to avenge the events that took place in the first season.

He again finds himself back in the game as Player 456, wearing the green tracksuit.

"Seong Gi-hun, who vowed revenge at the end of season one, returns and joins the game again," Squid Game executive producer, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk previously shared about the show’s endgame

"We’re ready to start the game," a voice says in Korean. Those are the only words spoken in the first preview of the upcoming season.

In addition to Lee, returning cast members for season two of the Emmy-winning series include Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo, and Wi Ha-jun.

They’re joined by Choi Seung-hyun, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Kang Ha-neul, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Roh Jae-won, Won Ji-an, Yang Dong-geun, and Yim Si-wan.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that Squid Game series will conclude with a third and final season, set to premiere in 2025.