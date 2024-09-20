Netflix's 'One Piece' season 2 adds Joe Manganiello, Lera Abova

Netflix has announced two exciting additions to the cast of its live-action adaptation of the popular manga series, One Piece.



Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova will join season two as Mr 0 and Miss All Sunday, respectively.

New cast members revealed at Geeked Week Event

The announcement was made during a live table read at a Geeked Week event in Atlanta, where fans were also treated to the reveal of beloved character Chopper's return. Manganiello and Abova join a talented ensemble of new and returning cast members, including:

- Charithra Chandran



- Katey Sagal

- Mark Harelik

- Sendhil Ramamurthy

- Brendan Sean Murray

- Callum Kerr

- Camrus Johnson

- Clive Russell

- Daniel Lasker

- David Dastmalchian

- Jazzara Jaslyn

- Julia Rehwald

- Rob Colletti

- Ty Keogh

- Werner Coetser

Returning cast members:

- Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

- Mackenyu

- Emily Rudd

- Jacob Romero

- Taz Skylar

- Ilia Isorelys Paulino

- Jeff Ward

- Michael Dorman

Season 2 production underway

Production for season two is currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa. The show is based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda and follows Monkey D. Luffy's perilous journey to become King of the Pirates.

Creative team behind 'One Piece'

Matt Owens and Joe Tracz serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, and Steven Maeda also executive produce.