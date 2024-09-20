Netflix's 'One Piece' season 2 adds Joe Manganiello, Lera Abova

Netflix has announced two exciting additions to the cast of its live-action adaptation of the popular manga series, One Piece.
Joe Manganiello and Lera Abova will join season two as Mr 0 and Miss All Sunday, respectively.
The announcement was made during a live table read at a Geeked Week event in Atlanta, where fans were also treated to the reveal of beloved character Chopper's return. Manganiello and Abova join a talented ensemble of new and returning cast members, including:
- Charithra Chandran
- Katey Sagal
- Mark Harelik
- Sendhil Ramamurthy
- Brendan Sean Murray
- Callum Kerr
- Camrus Johnson
- Clive Russell
- Daniel Lasker
- David Dastmalchian
- Jazzara Jaslyn
- Julia Rehwald
- Rob Colletti
- Ty Keogh
- Werner Coetser
- Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy
- Mackenyu
- Emily Rudd
- Jacob Romero
- Taz Skylar
- Ilia Isorelys Paulino
- Jeff Ward
- Michael Dorman
Production for season two is currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa. The show is based on Japan's highest-selling manga series in history by Eiichiro Oda and follows Monkey D. Luffy's perilous journey to become King of the Pirates.
Matt Owens and Joe Tracz serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, and Steven Maeda also executive produce.
