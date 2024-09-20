Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson collaborate on ‘I'm Gonna Love You’

Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson collaborate on ‘I'm Gonna Love You’

Fans of Carrie Underwood and Cody Johnson seem head over heels as the latter announced the pair’s collaboration on the highly-anticipated track, titled I'm Gonna Love You.



The 37-year-old country singer from Texas shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday along with a carousel of photos from the music video of the song.

“Thrilled to announce that I’m Gonna Love You is coming out next Friday, 9/27. Thank you @carrieunderwood for joining me on this one and making it so special. Can’t wait for y’all to hear it,” Cody captioned the post.

Wearing a beautiful white dress and black leather boots with glittering silver accents all over them, Carrie wore many matching necklaces and a big brown belt with silver and turquoise accents that encircled her outfit.

She wore her famous blonde hair down in the middle while showcasing her natural features with complimentary makeup and a glossy lip.

The fans of the both country artists showed their excitement about the collaboration in the comment section of the post.

“I know this is gonna be good. Two amazing voices together. Carrie definitely knows how to duet,” one fan wrote.

“I can’t wait to hear it!!!!,” another added.

“Two of the best voices in country music coming together!!!!,” a third chimed in, as a fourth commented, “Ain’t even heard it yet, already thinking duet of the year.”