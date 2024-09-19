Prince Andrew resists leaving Royal Lodge due to status concerns

The Duke of York has lived in Royal Lodge with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson since 2003

Prince Andrew's main issue with moving out of Royal Lodge has been highlighted by royal expert Michael Cole, as the ongoing rift between the Duke and King Charles shows no signs of easing.



The Duke of York, who has lived in Royal Lodge with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson since 2003, is "refusing to leave," according to the BBC's former royal correspondent, speaking to GB News.

Although Andrew holds a 75-year lease on the property, King Charles is pushing to relocate him to Frogmore Cottage, formerly occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Cole explained that Andrew "feels entitled" to the security protection currently being funded by the King. However, these security arrangements are set to expire in the coming months.

Detailing the latest in the royal feud, Cole told GB News that Andrew "believes he deserves" the security protection of which the monarch is currently paying for. However, the security arrangements are set to end in the next few months.

Cole explained: "Andrew has to take care of the upkeep of the building. When you have an old rambling house that like that one, it's very expensive to to maintain.

"His real problem is that the King, who has been paying for his security detail at Royal Lodge, this is coming to an end. The contract has been terminated."

Highlighting the monarch's desire for Andrew to move into a smaller property, Cole noted that Charles "withdrawing his security is sending a signal" to his brother.

Cole told GB News: "It's a huge expense over the year, and it's a question for Prince Andrew. He wants the protection, he believes that he deserves it. So who is going to pay?

"And perhaps by withdrawing his payment for the contract, the King is signalling to Prince Andrew that he wants him to go to Frogmore Cottage."

Turning the discussion to Frogmore Cottage, Cole said that because residence will be "within the security boundary of Windsor Castle", it will be easier to supply security for Andrew.

He said: "Frogmore Cottage is not such a problem because it's closer to Windsor Castle, and it is within the security boundary of the castle, so it wouldn't be such a problem to be able to accomplish it."

When asked by host Nana Akua why Andrew and Sarah are so reluctant to vacate Royal Lodge, Cole suggested that it is a "question of status" for the disgraced ex-senior royal.

Cole claimed: "I think it's a question of status. Prince Andrew is very well aware of his status as the late Queen's second son, and he doesn't want to.

"He thinks it's befitting his stature as a royal prince to live there. And he's determined, it seems, at the moment, to stay on."

Questioning the financial impact of Andrew remaining at Royal Lodge, Cole noted that he will have to fund his own security detail once the King's contract ends.

He told GB News: "But of course, money talks when you're starting to have to pay for your own security 24 hours a day. That costs a lot of money. Question is, does he have it?

"I think that's where reality is going to bite, at the bank balance. Can he afford to stay there if he has to pay his own way? Well, we'll wait and see. But I would think it was quite doubtful."



