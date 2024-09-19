Princess Kate warned against taking risk after latest outing

Kate Middleton, who finally returned to the royal duty with her first engagement at Windsor since she finished her chemotherapy, has been warned against taking risk about her health.



An expert has claimed that Kate won't be allowed to step up her public appearance and royal duties.

It comes after Kate featured in the Court Circular on Tuesday, holding an "Early Years meeting" at Windsor Castle as part of her work with the Royal Foundation.



Cameron Walker said: "We know that she had started working from home before that, having meetings with her communications secretaries or private secretaries, but those meetings are not recorded in the Court Circular.



"This one has been, and that's because it's an official work meeting. So presumably she had her official household team with her, but also perhaps some external staff from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, because the meeting was at Windsor Castle - a five-minute drive or so from Adelaide Cottage, her home in Windsor.

"It looks like a very small positive step for her."

Svar praised her return to duty saying: "This is promising... It's come so soon after the video announcement confirming that she's finished her chemotherapy treatment.

She added: "I think this is a step in the right direction. And I think this is building up now to a public return... We've heard that Remembrance Sunday in November has possibly been earmarked as a return. It may come before that.

"If not, the carol service in December is also a potential return date. But I think that this is a sign now that Kate's readying up to make a return to public duties."

Cameron agreed, saying: "I would suggest that would be her wish - that she could perhaps carry out a public Early Childhood engagement, for example, before the end of the year.

"Kensington Palace will be very careful to make sure that she isn't running before she can walk. But Kensington Palace will be very careful to make sure that she isn't running before she can walk."

The journalist went on explaining: "There is a big difference between travelling five minutes up the road to Windsor Castle for a private meeting, away from cameras and the public, and having to travel potentially hundreds of miles to the other end of the country to attend a public engagement to do with Early Years.

"We are getting the sense really still that she has good days and bad days with her health. There is still a long way to go... and what Kensington Palace doesn't want to do is confirm that the princess is going to be doing X engagement.

"So if there is going to be an engagement, I suspect it's going to be announced very, very close to the time indeed."