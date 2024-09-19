Nick Cannon dishes out update on Mariah Carey after deaths of mom, sister

Nick Cannon explains how Mariah Carey is coping with the deaths of mother, sister

Nick Cannon has recently shared how his former wife Mariah Carey is doing after deaths of her mother and sister.



Speaking to the New York Post's Page Six, the Masked Singer host revealed that Mariah is “doing the best that she possibly can” after losing both her mom and sister in August.

“She’s doing the best that she possibly can, considering the circumstances,” said Nick, who was married to the singer from 2008 to 2016.

Nick continued, “But as a family, we just got to be there to support one another, show love.”

The comedian, who shares 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah, said his ex-wife has been spending more time with the children to deal with her grief.

“She’s really having a great time with the kids,” he remarked.

Nick told the outlet, “That is, you know, the most important thing in the world to her, so it’s outstanding to see them supporting their mom the way they do.”

His comments came after Mariah posted photos of herself with the twins posing together on the Great Wall of China in Beijing on Instagram on September 14.

On September 8, the songstress broke her silence for the first time over the deaths of her mom and sister.

Mariah posted a video on Instagram of her “Back at work” rehearsing for her upcoming shows in China and Brazil.

"It’s been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support so much and I can’t wait to see my fans in China & Brazil,” she wrote in the caption.

