Kevin Jonas pays tribute to wife Danielle on 'special' day

Kevin Jonas sings praises for wife on special occasion

Kevin Jonas is singing praises for his wife Danielle as she marks another major milestone.

The 36-year-old singer took to his Instagram on Wednesday, September 18, to celebrate the love of his life on her 38th birthday.

Sharing a montage of love-filled clips of the couple, Jonas wrote in the caption, “I love you @daniellejonas happy birthday. I am so happy I get to celebrate life with you.”

The video featured a heartwarming message that read, “Happy Birthday I love you Dani."

The mother-of-two was spotted snuggling with their dog Moxy while seated on the kitchen floor. Another snippet showed Danielle baking with their two daughters Alena and Valentina as they spent quality time together.

The 38-year-old responded in the comments section, expressing her love for her husband of seven years.

She wrote, “You made my heart smile"

Meanwhile, fans couldn't help but squeal with delight over the singer's adorable post, flooding the comments section with heartfelt messages.

For the unversed, Kevin's birthday tribute comes shortly after he delivered a spectacular performance with the Jonas Brothers at London's O2 Arena.